Με μεγάλη χαρά μοιράζομαι ότι μόλις δημοσιεύτηκε στο Springer Nature το νέο μας κεφάλαιο:Participant Profiles, Motivations and Engagement in a Laboratory Physics MOOCAuthors:T. P. Nantsou, Viviana Callea, George Tombras & H. NistazakisUniversity of Athens - Sapienza Università di Romahttps://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-032-20381-6_19Η εργασία διερευνά ποιοι συμμετέχουν σε ένα εργαστηριακό MOOC Φυσικής, ποια είναι τα κίνητρά τους για να εγγραφούν και ποιοι παράγοντες επηρεάζουν τη συμμετοχή και τη δέσμευσή τους κατά τη διάρκεια του προγράμματος. Τα ευρήματα προσφέρουν χρήσιμα συμπεράσματα για τον σχεδιασμό αποτελεσματικότερων διαδικτυακών επιμορφωτικών προγραμμάτων για εκπαιδευτικούς Φυσικών Επιστημών και STEM, με στόχο την ενίσχυση της συμμετοχής και τη βελτίωση των μαθησιακών αποτελεσμάτων.Θα ήθελα να εκφράσω τις θερμές μου ευχαριστίες στο Τμήμα Φυσικής του ΕΚΠΑ για τη διαρκή στήριξή του και ιδιαίτερα τον Πρόεδρο του Τμήματος, Καθηγητή Έκτορα Νισταζάκη, καθώς και τον Αντιπρόεδρο του Τμήματος Φυσικής, Καθηγητή Φοίβο Μαυρόπουλο, για την εμπιστοσύνη και την πολύτιμη υποστήριξή τους στην ερευνητική μας προσπάθεια.Η επιστημονική έρευνα είναι ένα συλλογικό ταξίδι. Είμαι πραγματικά ευτυχής που αυτό το ταξίδι συνεχίζεται με ακόμη μία επιστημονική δημοσίευση σε έναν διεθνή εκδοτικό οίκο υψηλού κύρους.Ι am delighted to share that our new book chapter has just been published by Springer Nature.Participant Profiles, Motivations and Engagement in a Laboratory Physics MOOCAuthors:T. P. Nantsou, Viviana Callea, George Tombras & H. NistazakisUniversity of Athens - Sapienza Università di RomaThis study investigates the profiles of participants in a laboratory-based Physics MOOC, their motivations for enrolling, and the factors that influence their engagement throughout the course. The findings provide valuable insights for the design of more effective online professional development programs for Physics and STEM educators, aiming to enhance participation and improve learning outcomes.I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Department of Physics at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) for its continuous support, and especially to the Head of the Department, Professor Hector E. Nistazakis, as well as the Vice Head of the Department, Professor Foivos Mavropoulos, for their trust and invaluable support of our research.Scientific research is a collaborative journey, and I am truly grateful that this journey continues with another publication in a prestigious international Springer Nature volume.

Nantsou, T.P., Callea, V., Tombras, G.S., Nistazakis, H. (2026). Participant Profiles, Motivations and Engagement in a Laboratory Physics MOOC. In: Auer, M.E., Toth, P. (eds) Innovation via Collaborative Learning in Engineering Education. ICL 2025. Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems, vol 1848. Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-032-20381-6_19

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