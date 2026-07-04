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Πριν από δεκαέξι χρόνια πάτησα "Δημοσίευση" στο πρώτο άρθρο ενός μικρού ιστολογίου Φυσικής, τα "Πειράματα Φυσικής με Απλά Υλικά".Δεν μπορούσα τότε να φανταστώ ότι αυτή η προσωπική προσπάθεια θα γινόταν, δεκαέξι χρόνια αργότερα, αντικείμενο επιστημονικής έρευνας και θα οδηγούσε σε δημοσίευση στο IEEE Xplore.Χθες δημοσιεύθηκε η εργασία μας:A Physics Blog as an Open Educational Resource: A 16-Year Study on Informal STEM LearningΓια δεκαέξι χρόνια έγραφα σχεδόν κάθε μέρα με μία μόνο σκέψη: ότι η Φυσική πρέπει να είναι προσβάσιμη σε όλους, κατανοητή και ικανή να γεννά περιέργεια και έμπνευση.Δεν υπήρξε ποτέ οικονομικό όφελος ούτε κάποια χρηματοδότηση. Υπήρχε μόνο μεράκι, συνέπεια και η βαθιά πεποίθηση ότι η γνώση αποκτά αξία όταν μοιράζεται ελεύθερα.Σήμερα, αυτή η προσπάθεια αριθμεί:περισσότερα από 10.000 άρθρα,πάνω από 5,5 εκατομμύρια επισκέψεις,χιλιάδες εκπαιδευτικούς, μαθητές και ανθρώπους που αγαπούν τη Φυσική και αξιοποίησαν αυτό το ελεύθερα διαθέσιμο εκπαιδευτικό υλικό στην τάξη, στη μελέτη και στην καθημερινότητά τους.Η μεγαλύτερη χαρά μου δεν είναι μόνο η δημοσίευση της εργασίας.Είναι ότι η έρευνά μας τεκμηριώνει πως μια εκπαιδευτική πρωτοβουλία που γεννήθηκε από έναν εκπαιδευτικό, με επιμονή και αγάπη για την επιστήμη, μπορεί να έχει πραγματικό και μετρήσιμο εκπαιδευτικό αντίκτυπο.Για μένα, αυτή η δημοσίευση αποτελεί την επιστημονική αναγνώριση δεκαέξι χρόνων καθημερινής προσπάθειας, αφοσίωσης και αγάπης για τη Φυσική και τη διάδοση της επιστήμης.Θα ήθελα να ευχαριστήσω από καρδιάς τους συν-συγγραφείς μου, Dr. Viviana Callea (Sapienza Università di Roma), τον Ομότιμο Καθηγητή του Τμήματος Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ George Tombras και τον πρόεδρο του Τμήματος Φυσικής ΕΚΠΑ Καθηγητή Ε. Νισταζάκη, για την εμπιστοσύνη, τη συνεργασία και την πολύτιμη επιστημονική τους καθοδήγηση. Ευχαριστώ επίσης το Τμήμα Φυσικής του Εθνικού και Καποδιστριακού Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών και το Sapienza Università di Roma για την υποστήριξη της έρευνας.Και ένα ακόμη μεγαλύτερο "ευχαριστώ" σε όλους όσοι διάβασαν, μοιράστηκαν, σχολίασαν ή χρησιμοποίησαν το ιστολόγιο όλα αυτά τα χρόνια.Αυτή η δημοσίευση ανήκει και σε εσάς.Καμιά φορά, το έργο μιας ζωής ξεκινά με ένα μόνο κουμπί: "Δημοσίευση".Το άρθρο μπορείτε να το διαβάσετε εδώhttps://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11574230Sixteen years ago, I clicked "Publish" on the very first post of a small Greek Physics blog called "Physics Experiments with Simple Materials".At the time, I had no idea that this personal initiative would one day become the subject of scientific research and lead to a publication in IEEE Xplore.Yesterday, our paper was published:A Physics Blog as an Open Educational Resource: A 16-Year Study on Informal STEM LearningFor sixteen years, I have written with one simple belief: that Physics should be accessible to everyone, easy to understand, and capable of inspiring curiosity.There was no funding, no commercial purpose, and no financial reward. Only passion, perseverance, and the conviction that knowledge becomes truly valuable when it is shared freely.Today, this journey includes:More than 10,000 articles.Over 5.5 million visits.A community of teachers, students, and science enthusiasts who have used these freely available educational resources to teach, learn, and discover Physics.What makes me happiest is not simply seeing our work published.It is knowing that our research provides evidence that an educational initiative created by a single educator—with passion, persistence, and no expectation of personal gain—can have a meaningful and measurable impact on Physics education and informal STEM learning.For me, this publication is far more than another paper. It is the scientific recognition of sixteen years of daily commitment to science communication, Physics education, and the belief that education should be open, accessible, and shared.I am deeply grateful to my co-authors, Dr. Viviana Callea (Sapienza University of Rome), Professor Emeritus George Tombras, and Professor E. Nistazakis, for their trust, collaboration, and invaluable scientific guidance. I also sincerely thank the Department of Physics of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, and Sapienza Università di Roma, for supporting this research.Finally, my heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has read, shared, commented on, or used the blog over the past sixteen years.This publication belongs to all of you as well.Sometimes, the work of a lifetime begins with a single click on "Publish."The paper is available in the first comment.#IEEE #Φυσική #STEM #Εκπαίδευση #Έρευνα #ScienceCommunication #PhysicsEducation #OpenEducationalResourcesΤο λινκ στα σχόλια.Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών - University of AthensSapienza Università di Roma