2026-10-30 11:55:37
Η τηλεοπτική σεζόν ξεκινά σιγά σιγά και ο ανταγωνισμός μεταξύ των καναλιών αρχίζει να χτυπάει κόκκινο.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τα μη καθαρά νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18-54 ανά ζώνη – πρωινή, μεσημεριανή, απογευματινή και βραδινή – και ποιοι βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή της νέας σεζόν.
ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company
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.date{font-size:10px;letter-spacing:1px;color:#d3d5da;border:1px solid #ffffff30;padding:8px 11px;border-radius:30px} #tvnea-premium .heading{position:relative;z-index:1;margin-top:25px} #tvnea-premium .eyebrow{font-size:9px;letter-spacing:2px;color:#ff6570;font-weight:900} #tvnea-premium h2{font-size:clamp(27px,5vw,39px);letter-spacing:-1.5px;margin:8px 0 5px;color:#fff;font-weight:900} #tvnea-premium .intro{font-size:12px;color:#bfc2ca} #tvnea-premium .stats{display:grid;grid-template-columns:repeat(3,1fr);gap:10px;padding:15px} #tvnea-premium .stat{background:#fff;border:1px solid var(--line);border-radius:13px;padding:14px 15px;min-width:0} #tvnea-premium .stat-label{font-size:9px;font-weight:900;letter-spacing:1px;color:#9298a2;text-transform:uppercase} #tvnea-premium .stat-value{font-size:clamp(21px,4vw,29px);font-weight:900;letter-spacing:-1px;margin-top:7px;font-variant-numeric:tabular-nums} #tvnea-premium .stat-value em{font-style:normal;color:var(--red)} #tvnea-premium .stat-note{font-size:10px;color:#9298a2;margin-top:3px} #tvnea-premium .content{padding:0 15px 16px} #tvnea-premium .section-label{font-size:10px;font-weight:900;letter-spacing:1.3px;color:#858b96;margin:4px 2px 10px} #tvnea-premium .tabs{display:flex;gap:7px;overflow-x:auto;padding:2px 1px 12px;scrollbar-width:thin} #tvnea-premium .tab{border:1px solid #e2e4e8;background:#fff;color:#666d78;border-radius:9px;padding:10px 13px;font-size:10px;font-weight:800;white-space:nowrap;cursor:pointer;transition:.2s} #tvnea-premium .tab.active{background:var(--dark);border-color:var(--dark);color:#fff;box-shadow:0 4px 10px #17191f20} #tvnea-premium .tab:focus-visible{outline:2px solid var(--red);outline-offset:2px} #tvnea-premium .panel{background:#fff;border:1px solid var(--line);border-radius:15px;padding:17px;margin-bottom:12px} #tvnea-premium .panel-head{display:flex;justify-content:space-between;align-items:center;gap:10px;margin-bottom:15px} #tvnea-premium .panel-title{font-size:13px;font-weight:900} #tvnea-premium .panel-tag{font-size:9px;font-weight:900;color:var(--red);background:#fff0f1;border-radius:20px;padding:6px 9px;white-space:nowrap} #tvnea-premium .winner{display:grid;grid-template-columns:1fr auto;gap:10px;align-items:center;background:linear-gradient(110deg,#fff1f2,#fff 75%);border:1px solid #f5d9dc;border-radius:12px;padding:14px;margin-bottom:17px} #tvnea-premium .winner-kicker{font-size:9px;color:var(--red);font-weight:900;letter-spacing:1.3px} #tvnea-premium .winner-name{font-size:16px;font-weight:900;margin-top:6px;line-height:1.3;overflow-wrap:anywhere} #tvnea-premium .winner-score{font-size:34px;color:var(--red);font-weight:900;letter-spacing:-1.5px;white-space:nowrap} #tvnea-premium .winner-score small{display:block;text-align:right;font-size:9px;color:#9298a2;letter-spacing:1px} #tvnea-premium .chart{display:flex;flex-direction:column;gap:13px} #tvnea-premium .chart-row{display:grid;grid-template-columns:minmax(0,1fr) 54px;gap:12px;align-items:center} #tvnea-premium .chart-info{display:flex;justify-content:space-between;gap:8px;align-items:center;margin-bottom:6px} #tvnea-premium .chart-name{font-size:11px;font-weight:700;line-height:1.3;overflow-wrap:anywhere} #tvnea-premium .chart-rank{font-size:9px;color:#a0a5ae;font-weight:900;white-space:nowrap} #tvnea-premium .track{height:10px;border-radius:20px;background:#f0f1f3;overflow:hidden} #tvnea-premium .fill{height:100%;width:0;border-radius:20px;background:linear-gradient(90deg,#ff6873,#df0718);transition:width .75s cubic-bezier(.2,.7,.2,1)} #tvnea-premium .chart-row:first-child .fill{background:linear-gradient(90deg,#ed2736,#b90010)} #tvnea-premium .chart-value{text-align:right;font-size:13px;font-weight:900;font-variant-numeric:tabular-nums} #tvnea-premium .chart-value small{font-size:9px;color:#999} #tvnea-premium .bottomline{display:flex;justify-content:space-between;gap:10px;margin-top:17px;padding-top:12px;border-top:1px solid var(--line);font-size:9px;color:#969ba4;font-weight:700} #tvnea-premium .source{text-align:center;padding:3px 10px 17px;color:#9297a0;font-size:10px} #tvnea-premium .source b{color:#555b65} @media(max-width:560px){ #tvnea-premium{margin:12px auto} #tvnea-premium .top{padding:20px 17px} #tvnea-premium .stats{gap:7px;padding:10px} #tvnea-premium .stat{padding:11px 9px} #tvnea-premium .stat-label{font-size:8px;letter-spacing:.5px} #tvnea-premium .stat-note{font-size:9px} #tvnea-premium .content{padding:0 10px 12px} #tvnea-premium .panel{padding:13px 11px} #tvnea-premium .winner{padding:11px} #tvnea-premium .winner-name{font-size:13px} #tvnea-premium .winner-score{font-size:28px} #tvnea-premium .chart-row{grid-template-columns:minmax(0,1fr) 47px;gap:8px} #tvnea-premium .chart-name{font-size:10px} #tvnea-premium .chart-value{font-size:12px} } @media(prefers-reduced-motion:reduce){#tvnea-premium .fill{transition:none}}
TVNEA.COM
29 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ 2026
TV AUDIENCE INTELLIGENCE
Ratings Dashboard
Η τηλεοπτική εικόνα της ημέρας, μέσα από τα δεδομένα.
Κορυφαία επίδοση
21,9%
Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA
Προγράμματα
53
Συνολική καταγραφή
Ζώνες
7
Τηλεοπτική ημέρα
ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΤΗΛΕΟΠΤΙΚΗΣ ΖΩΝΗΣ
Πρωινή Ενημερωτική Ζώνη
18–54
NO 1 · ΠΡΩΤΟ ΣΤΗ ΖΩΝΗ
Κατάταξη προγραμμάτων
ΦΘΙΝΟΥΣΑ ΣΕΙΡΑ
ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18–54
ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company
Πηγή: tvnea.com
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