2026-10-30 11:55:37
Φωτογραφία για Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (29/10/2026)

 

Η τηλεοπτική σεζόν ξεκινά σιγά σιγά και ο ανταγωνισμός μεταξύ των καναλιών αρχίζει να χτυπάει κόκκινο. 



 Δείτε αναλυτικά τα μη καθαρά νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18-54 ανά ζώνη – πρωινή, μεσημεριανή, απογευματινή και βραδινή – και ποιοι βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή της νέας σεζόν. 

 ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company

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TVNEA.COM

29 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ 2026

TV AUDIENCE INTELLIGENCE

Ratings Dashboard

Η τηλεοπτική εικόνα της ημέρας, μέσα από τα δεδομένα.

Κορυφαία επίδοση

21,9%

Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA

Προγράμματα

53

Συνολική καταγραφή

Ζώνες

7

Τηλεοπτική ημέρα

ΕΠΙΛΟΓΗ ΤΗΛΕΟΠΤΙΚΗΣ ΖΩΝΗΣ

Πρωινή Ενημερωτική Ζώνη

18–54

NO 1 · ΠΡΩΤΟ ΣΤΗ ΖΩΝΗ

Κατάταξη προγραμμάτων

ΦΘΙΝΟΥΣΑ ΣΕΙΡΑ

ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18–54

ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company

Πηγή: tvnea.com
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