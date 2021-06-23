Η ξηρασία είναι μία κρυμμένη παγκόσμια κρίση η οποία θα γίνει “η επόμενη πανδημία”, αν οι χώρες δεν πάρουν άμεσα μέτρα για τη διαχείριση νερού και γης και την αντιμετώπιση των κλιματικών αλλαγών. Αυτό είναι το πόρισμα μίας νέας έρευνας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

Υπολογίζεται πως πάνω από 1.5 δισεκατομμύριο άνθρωποι έχουν ήδη επηρεαστεί από ξηρασίες αυτόν τον αιώνα και το οικονομικό κόστος έχει ανέλθει στα $124 δισεκατομμύρια. Ωστόσο το πραγματικό κόστος θεωρείται πως είναι πολλές φορές υψηλότερο, αφού τέτοιες εκτιμήσεις δε λαμβάνουν υπόψη τις επιπτώσεις στις αναπτυσσόμενες χώρες.

Η ξηρασία είναι στα όρια του να γίνει η επόμενη πανδημία και δεν υπάρχει κανένα εμβόλιο για αυτήν

. Το μεγαλύτερο μέρος του κόσμου θα ζει με λιγοστό νερό τα επόμενα χρόνια. Η ζήτηση θα ξεπεράσει την προσφορά σε ορισμένες περιόδους. Η ξηρασία είναι ο κύριος παράγοντας για την υποβάθμιση της γης και την πτώση στις αποδόσεις σημαντικών σοδειών. Οι άνθρωποι ζούνε με τις ξηρασίες εδώ και 5.000 χρόνια, αλλά αυτό που βλέπουμε τώρα είναι πολύ διαφορετικό. Οι ανθρώπινες δραστηριότητες μεγιστοποιούν την ξηρασία και αυξάνουν τις επιπτώσεις της. – Mami Mizutori, ειδική αντιπρόσωπος Ηνωμένων Εθνών για τη μείωση του ρίσκου των καταστροφών

Η Mizutori ανέφερε πως ο κόσμος έχει την εντύπωση πως η ξηρασία επηρεάζει περιοχές της ερήμου στην Αφρική, αλλά αυτό είναι λάθος. Η ξηρασία είναι πλέον ευρέως διαδεδομένη και μέχρι τα τέλη του αιώνα, θα τη νιώσουν σχεδόν όλα τα κράτη. Η ξηρασία έχει γίνει αισθητή σε νότια Ευρώπη, ΗΠΑ και Αυστραλία και κοστίζει €9 δισεκατομμύρια το χρόνο.

Η ξηρασία δεν επηρεάζει μόνο τις αγροτικές δραστηριότητες. Ο Roger Pulwarty του αμερικανικού NOAA, σημείωσε πως ο Δούναβης έχει χτυπηθεί από επαναλαμβανόμενα κύματα ξηρασίας, επηρεάζοντας τις μεταφορές, τον τουρισμό, τη βιομηχανία και την παραγωγή ενέργειας.

Πρέπει να έχουμε μία εκμοντερνισμένη άποψη για την ξηρασία. Πρέπει να δούμε πώς να διαχειριστούμε τους πόρους μας, όπως τα ποτάμια και τις λίμνες.

Η αναφορά, πέρα από τις αλλαγές στις βροχοπτώσεις, αποδίδει την ξηρασία και σε μη αποδοτική χρήση των πηγών νερού, καθώς και των κακών πρακτικών στη γεωργία. Η αποψίλωση των δασών, η μεγάλη χρήση λιπασμάτων και παρασιτοκτόνων, καθώς και η υπερβολική χρήση νερού για τη γεωργία είναι επίσης μεγάλα προβλήματα.

Η Mizutori κάλεσε τις κυβερνήσεις να λάβουν μέτρα για να αντιμετωπίσουν την ξηρασία, αλλάζοντας τον τρόπο που εξάγεται, αποθηκεύεται και χρησιμοποιείται το νερό, καθώς και τον τρόπο που χρησιμοποιείται η γη. Τόνισε πως η συνεργασία με τους τοπικούς φορείς είναι κρίσιμη, καθώς αυτοί ξέρουν την κάθε περιοχή και μπορούν να παρέχουν πληροφορίες για το πού και πώς να αποθηκεύεται το νερό ή και πώς να προβλέπονται οι επιπτώσεις των περίοδων ξηρασίας.

Η αναφορά είναι διαθέσιμη εδώ και θα συζητηθεί στη συνεδρίαση των Ηνωμένων Εθνών για το κλίμα, στη Γλασκώβη το Νοέμβριο.

NEW PANDEMIC ANTE PORTAL FOR EARTH?

Water scarcity and drought are set to wreak damage on a scale to rival the

Covid-19 pandemicwith risks growing rapidly as global temperatures rise, according to theUnited Nations

“Drought is on the verge of becoming the next pandemic – and there is no vaccine to cure it,” Mami Mizutori, the UN’s special representative for disaster risk reduction, told an online press briefing ahead of the report’s release.

Already, droughts have triggered economic losses of at least US$124 billion and hit more than 1.5 billion people between 1998 and 2017, according to a UN report published on Thursday.

But even these figures, it said, are “most likely gross under-estimates”.

Cows drink water from the Lac d’Hongrin during a drought near Chateau d’Oex, Switzerland, on August 7, 2018. File photo: Reuters

Global warming has now intensified droughts in southern Europe and western Africa, the UN report said with “some confidence”. And the number of victims is set to “grow dramatically” unless the world acts, Mizutori said.

About 130 countries could face a greater risk of drought this century under a high-emissions scenario cited by the UN.

Another 23 countries will confront water shortages because of population growth, with 38 nations affected by both, it said.

It can indirectly affect countries which are not actually experiencing the drought through food insecurity and the rise of food pricesMami Mizutori

Drought – like a virus – tends to last a long time, have a wide geographic reach and cause knock-on damage, Mizutori said.

“It can indirectly affect countries which are not actually experiencing the drought through food insecurity and the rise of food prices,” Mizutori said.

The UN expects more frequent and severe droughts in most of Africa, Central and South America, Central Asia, southern Australia, southern Europe, Mexico and the United States.

Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that deteriorating soil, caused in part by poor land management, had brought the world close to “a point of no return”.

The UN has not researched the effect that desertification could have on internal migration within continents but Thiaw said that it was no longer unthinkable, even in Europe.

“It is certainly a phenomenon that is happening in other parts of the world and may well occur in Europe,” he said

More than 40 per cent of the European Union’s agricultural imports could become “highly vulnerable” to drought by the middle of this century due to climate change, according to a separate study.

