Μετά από 3 δεκαετίες περίπου, μια από τις πιο επιτυχημένες συνεργασίες στην κατηγορία των storts έφτασε και επίσημα στο τέλος της. Πέρασαν μήνες σκληρών διαπραγματεύσεων ανάμεσα στην γνωστή εταιρεία video games Electronic Arts και τη FIFA, την Παγκόσμια Ομοσπονδία Ποδοσφαίρου, χωρίς όμως αποτέλεσμα, αφού στάθηκε αδύνατον να υπάρξει κάποια συμφωνία που να ανανεώνει τη μεταξύ τους συνεργασία. Αυτό έχει ως αποτέλεσμα, το FIFA, το παιχνίδι φαινόμενο στην κατηγορία του, να αλλάζει όνομα. Πλέον θα ονομάζεται EA Sports FC.

Το deal μεταξύ της EA και της FIFA ισχύει μέχρι το φετινό World Cup στο Qatar και το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο γυναικών. Από εκεί και πέρα, τα 150 εκατομμύρια που παίζουν FIFA θα πρέπει να συνηθίσουν το νέο όνομα.

Παρόλα αυτά, το παιχνίδι δε θα αλλάξει και πολύ. Τα περισσότερα clubs και οι διεθνείς αστέρες θα παραμείνουν playable, όμως θα θα συμπεριλαμβάνονται πλέον το World Cup και άλλα events που ελέγχονται από τη FIFA.

A New Era Begins in July 2023 - After EA SPORTS Delivers Most Expansive FIFA Ever This Year

To football fans everywhere,

I want to start by thanking this incredible community of more than 150 million fans for helping build the world’s biggest football entertainment platform - EA SPORTS™ FIFA.

After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era.

Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.

Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.

This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity – to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol - as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change. We’re dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we’re excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans. I look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months.

EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year. We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before.

We’re incredibly excited to build the future of global football with all of you, and will be happy to share more info on EA SPORTS FC in Summer 2023. The future of the sport is very big and bright, and football fandom is reaching across every corner of the world. Global football has been part of EA SPORTS for nearly thirty years - and today, we’re ensuring that it will be for decades to come.

We exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football. Thank you for your continued support.

