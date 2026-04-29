Μολις παρουσιαστηκε το εργο της ζωης μου στο μεγαλυτερο παγκοσμιο συνεδριο εκπαιδευσης το κορυφαιο IEEE Educon Conference.Η συνεργατιδα μου Δρ. Viviana Callea μαθαινω οτι εσκισε.Ευχομαι του χρονου να πεσει το συνεδριο Πασχα ωστε να μπορω να παω και εγω και να το απολαυσω, να γεμισω ιδεες, ενεργεια και εμπνευση απο τους καλυτερους στον κοσμο.Ειμαι ευτυχης για αυτο τον μακρυ δρομο των 16 χρονων σκληρης εργασιας.Το μεγαλύτερο παγκόσμιο επιστημονικό εκπαιδευτικό συνέδριο του IEEE το 17th IEEE Global Engineering Education Conference (EDUCON) 2026 με τιτλο "Human-centered Engineering Education: Empowering Sustainable Innovation and Ethical Leadership through AI and Digital Transformation".Είμαι ευτυχής που συμμετειχα με δύο επιστημονικές εργασίες του Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών - University of Athens σε συνεργασία με το Sapienza Università di Roma. Τα paper μας παρουσιαστηκαν απο την ερευνήτρια δρ. Viviana Callea από το La Sapienza."A Physics Blog as an Open Educational Resource: A 16-Year Study on Informal STEM Learning"T. Nantsou V. Callea G.S. Tombras E. Nistazakisείναι για το μπλογκ μου "Πειράματα Φυσικής με Απλά Υλικά", και τα 16 χρονια παρουσίας του στην εκπαιδευτική κοινότητα. Η χαρά και η συγκίνησή μου είναι μεγάλη που παρουσιαστηκε στην καταμεστη αιθουσα, απο οτι μαθαινω, το έργο της ζωης μου για πρώτη φορά στην παγκόσμια εκπαιδευτική κοινότητα του ΙΕΕΕ.Νομιζω μεγαλυτερη τιμη απο το να παρουσιαζει και να υποστηριζει οικονομικα το paper μου το Sapienza Università di Roma δεν υπαρχει. Ευχαριστώ πολυ Viviana Callea η ψυχη και η καρδια μου σημερα ηταν στο Καιρο!Just presented the work of my life at the world’s largest global education conference—the IEEE EDUCON Conference!I’ve just learned that my collaborator, Dr. Viviana Callea, absolutely nailed the presentation. I couldn’t be prouder.I truly hope that next year the conference falls during Easter so I can attend in person—immerse myself in the experience, connect with brilliant minds, and return full of ideas, energy, and inspiration from some of the best in the world.Today, I feel deep gratitude for this 16-year journey of hard work.At the 17th IEEE Global Engineering Education Conference (EDUCON) 2026, themed “Human-centered Engineering Education: Empowering Sustainable Innovation and Ethical Leadership through AI and Digital Transformation,” I had the honor of contributing two scientific papers on behalf of the University of Athens, in collaboration with Sapienza Università di Roma.Our work was presented by Dr. Viviana Callea from Sapienza:“A Physics Blog as an Open Educational Resource: A 16-Year Study on Informal STEM Learning”T. Nantsou, V. Callea, G.S. Tombras, E. NistazakisThis paper is about my blog, “Physics Experiments with Simple Materials,” and its 16-year journey within the educational community.I can hardly describe the joy and emotion I feel knowing that what I consider my life’s work was presented—reportedly to a full room—for the first time to the global IEEE education community.I honestly believe there is no greater honor than having my work supported and presented by Sapienza Università di Roma.Thank you, Viviana. Today, my heart and soul were in Cairo.Πανεπιστήμιο Αθηνών - University of Athens Sapienza Università di Roma IEEE Educon Conference IEEE Xplore #STEM #PhysicsEducation





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