2026-10-13 10:08:34
Φωτογραφία για Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (12/10/2026)

 

Η τηλεοπτική σεζόν ξεκινά σιγά σιγά και ο ανταγωνισμός μεταξύ των καναλιών αρχίζει να χτυπάει κόκκινο. 



 Δείτε αναλυτικά τα μη καθαρά νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18-54 ανά ζώνη – πρωινή, μεσημεριανή, απογευματινή και βραδινή – και ποιοι βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή της νέας σεζόν. 

 ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company .tvnea-ratings { --tvn-red: #df0a16; --tvn-red-dark: #b6000a; --tvn-black: #101013; --tvn-ink: #17171b; --tvn-muted: #6c6c75; --tvn-line: #e7e7eb; --tvn-soft: #f5f5f7; width: 100%; max-width: 900px; margin: 24px auto; color: var(--tvn-ink); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: 1.35; container-type: inline-size; } .tvnea-ratings, .tvnea-ratings * { box-sizing: border-box; } .tvnea-ratings__shell { overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #dedee3; border-radius: 18px; background: #fff; box-shadow: 0 14px 38px rgba(15, 15, 18, 0.09); } .tvnea-ratings__hero { position: relative; isolation: isolate; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; gap: 20px; min-height: 112px; padding: 22px 26px; overflow: hidden; color: #fff; background: linear-gradient(118deg, rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.98) 0 6px, transparent 6px), linear-gradient(135deg, #0b0b0d 0%, #1d1d22 62%, #101013 100%); } .tvnea-ratings__hero::after { content: ""; position: absolute; z-index: -1; top: -70px; right: -45px; width: 260px; height: 220px; border: 38px solid rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.2); border-radius: 50%; transform: rotate(-18deg); } .tvnea-ratings__eyebrow { margin: 0 0 5px; color: #c9c9cf; font-size: 11px; font-weight: 800; letter-spacing: 0.17em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__title { margin: 0; color: #fff; font-size: clamp(23px, 4vw, 34px); font-weight: 900; line-height: 1.05; letter-spacing: -0.035em; } .tvnea-ratings__date { margin: 7px 0 0; color: #bfc0c6; font-size: 12px; font-weight: 700; } .tvnea-ratings__badge { position: relative; z-index: 1; flex: 0 0 auto; min-width: 92px; padding: 12px 14px 11px; border: 1px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.22); border-radius: 13px; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.08); box-shadow: inset 0 1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.08); text-align: center; backdrop-filter: blur(5px); } .tvnea-ratings__badge-label { display: block; margin-bottom: 2px; color: #c9c9ce; font-size: 9px; font-weight: 800; letter-spacing: 0.13em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__badge-value { display: block; color: #fff; font-size: 23px; font-weight: 900; line-height: 1; } .tvnea-ratings__content { padding: 18px; background: #f2f2f4; } .tvnea-ratings__zone + .tvnea-ratings__zone { margin-top: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__zone { overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #dedee3; border-radius: 13px; background: #fff; box-shadow: 0 5px 15px rgba(15, 15, 18, 0.045); } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title { position: relative; margin: 0; padding: 14px 18px 14px 22px; color: #fff; background: var(--tvn-black); font-size: 17px; font-weight: 900; line-height: 1.2; text-align: left; } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 6px; background: var(--tvn-red); } .tvnea-ratings__columns, .tvnea-ratings__row { display: grid; grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr) 112px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns { align-items: center; min-height: 38px; color: #777780; background: #ededf0; font-size: 10px; font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: 0.095em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span { padding: 9px 18px; text-align: center; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span:last-child { border-left: 1px solid #dadade; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-heading { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; gap: 1px; line-height: 1.05; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-title { display: block; font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.075em; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-demo { display: block; color: var(--tvn-red); font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.04em; } .tvnea-ratings__row { min-height: 76px; border-top: 1px solid var(--tvn-line); background: #fff; opacity: 0; transform: translateY(10px); } .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__row { animation: tvnea-ratings-row-in 0.34s cubic-bezier(0.2, 0.72, 0.25, 1) both; animation-delay: var(--tvn-row-delay, 0ms); } .tvnea-ratings__row:first-child { border-top: 0; } .tvnea-ratings__program { display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 12px; min-width: 0; padding: 13px 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__rank { display: inline-flex; flex: 0 0 27px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; width: 27px; height: 27px; border-radius: 50%; color: #74747d; background: #efeff2; font-size: 11px; font-weight: 900; } .tvnea-ratings__row--winner .tvnea-ratings__rank { color: #fff; background: var(--tvn-red); box-shadow: 0 5px 12px rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.25); } .tvnea-ratings__program-main { flex: 1 1 auto; min-width: 0; } .tvnea-ratings__program-name { overflow-wrap: anywhere; color: #202025; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 800; line-height: 1.2; text-align: left; } .tvnea-ratings__track { width: 100%; height: 8px; margin-top: 9px; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 999px; background: #e4e4e9; box-shadow: inset 0 1px 2px rgba(18, 18, 22, 0.09); } .tvnea-ratings__bar { position: relative; width: var(--tvn-bar, 0%); height: 100%; overflow: hidden; border-radius: inherit; background-color: var(--tvn-red); background-image: repeating-linear-gradient( 135deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.34) 0, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.34) 5px, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 5px, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 11px ), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--tvn-red-dark), #ff3540); background-size: 22px 22px, 100% 100%; background-position: 0 0, 0 0; transform: scaleX(0); transform-origin: left center; animation-name: tvnea-ratings-grow, tvnea-ratings-flow; animation-duration: 0.55s, 0.72s; animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.2, 0.75, 0.25, 1), linear; animation-iteration-count: 1, infinite; animation-fill-mode: forwards, none; animation-delay: var(--tvn-delay, 0ms), 0ms; animation-play-state: paused, paused; } .tvnea-ratings__bar::after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: -55%; width: 42%; background: linear-gradient(90deg, transparent, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.72), transparent); transform: skewX(-18deg); animation: tvnea-ratings-shine 2.4s ease-in-out infinite; animation-delay: calc(var(--tvn-delay, 0ms) + 900ms); animation-play-state: paused; } .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__bar, .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__bar::after { animation-play-state: running; } .tvnea-ratings__rating { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; min-width: 0; border-left: 1px solid var(--tvn-line); color: #202025; background: #fafafd; font-size: 21px; font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: -0.035em; text-align: center; } .tvnea-ratings__row--winner .tvnea-ratings__rating { color: var(--tvn-red); background: #fff7f7; } .tvnea-ratings__rating-sign { margin-left: 1px; font-size: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__footer { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; gap: 12px; padding: 11px 18px 12px; border-top: 1px solid #e1e1e5; color: #777780; background: #f8f8fa; font-size: 10px; font-weight: 700; } .tvnea-ratings__brand { color: var(--tvn-black); font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: 0.04em; } .tvnea-ratings__brand-dot { color: var(--tvn-red); } .tvnea-ratings__source { color: #5e5e67; font-weight: 800; text-align: right; } .tvnea-ratings__error { margin: 0; padding: 18px; border: 1px solid #f1b7bb; border-radius: 10px; color: #8b0009; background: #fff3f4; font-size: 13px; font-weight: 700; } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-grow { to { transform: scaleX(1); } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-row-in { from { opacity: 0; transform: translateY(10px); } to { opacity: 1; transform: translateY(0); } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-flow { from { background-position: 0 0, 0 0; } to { background-position: 22px 0, 0 0; } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-shine { 0%, 25% { left: -55%; } 65%, 100% { left: 125%; } } @container (max-width: 560px) { .tvnea-ratings__shell { border-radius: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__hero { min-height: 94px; padding: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__hero::after { right: -100px; } .tvnea-ratings__title { font-size: 24px; } .tvnea-ratings__badge { min-width: 76px; padding: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__badge-value { font-size: 20px; } .tvnea-ratings__content { padding: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title { padding: 12px 14px 12px 18px; font-size: 15px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns, .tvnea-ratings__row { grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr) 82px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span { padding: 8px 7px; font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.055em; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-title { font-size: 8px; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-demo { font-size: 8px; } .tvnea-ratings__row { min-height: 69px; } .tvnea-ratings__program { gap: 9px; padding: 11px 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__rank { flex-basis: 24px; width: 24px; height: 24px; font-size: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__program-name { font-size: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__rating { font-size: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__rating-sign { font-size: 11px; } .tvnea-ratings__footer { padding: 10px; font-size: 9px; } }

Πηγή: tvnea.com
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