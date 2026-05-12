Η Ελλάδα με το τραγούδι «Ferto» του Ακύλα συνεχίζει να καταγράφει ανοδική πορεία στα στοιχήματα της Eurovision, σε μια περίοδο όπου οι περισσότερες χώρες εμφανίζουν πτωτικές τάσεις και “κοκκινίζουν” στους πίνακες των αποδόσεων.Σύμφωνα με τα τελευταία δεδομένα, η ελληνική συμμετοχή παραμένει σταθερά σε “πράσινη” τροχιά, μαζί με τη Ρουμανία και τη Μολδαβία, καταγράφοντας μάλιστα αξιοσημείωτη άνοδο της τάξεως του 8% μέσα σε μόλις ένα 24ωρο. Η τάση αυτή δείχνει πως το ενδιαφέρον των παικτών και των στοιχηματικών αγορών στρέφεται ολοένα και περισσότερο προς την Ελλάδα, η οποία φαίνεται να κερδίζει έδαφος στη μάχη της κορυφής.Την ίδια στιγμή, η Φινλανδία, η οποία θεωρείται ένα από τα μεγάλα φαβορί της διοργάνωσης, φαίνεται να δέχεται πίεση μετά την πρόβα των επιτροπών. Παρά τις υψηλές προσδοκίες, η σκηνική και φωνητική απόδοση δεν φαίνεται – σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες εκτιμήσεις – να εντυπωσίασε στον βαθμό που αναμενόταν, γεγονός που οδήγησε σε μικρή υποχώρηση στα ποσοστά της.Αξιοσημείωτο είναι επίσης πως αρκετοί που αρχικά είχαν παίξει στη Φινλανδία για τη νίκη, φαίνεται να αναπροσαρμόζουν πλέον τις επιλογές τους, στρέφοντας το ενδιαφέρον τους προς την ελληνική συμμετοχή.Σε κάθε περίπτωση, η εικόνα των στοιχημάτων παραμένει ρευστή, με τις επόμενες πρόβες και τις τελικές εμφανίσεις να αναμένεται να καθορίσουν τις ισορροπίες πριν τον μεγάλο τελικό.Eurovision 2026: Explosive rise for Greece with “Ferto” by Akylas – Gaining ground in the betting markets, pressure on the favorites

Greece, with the song “Ferto” by Akylas, continues to record an upward trajectory in the Eurovision betting markets, at a time when most countries are showing downward trends and turning “red” in the odds tables.

According to the latest data, the Greek entry remains firmly in “green” territory, alongside Romania and Moldova, even recording a notable increase of around 8% within just 24 hours. This trend suggests that interest from bettors and betting markets is increasingly shifting toward Greece, which appears to be gaining ground in the race for the top position.

At the same time, Finland, considered one of the major favorites of the contest, seems to be under pressure after the jury rehearsal. Despite high expectations, the staging and vocal performance reportedly did not impress to the extent anticipated, according to early assessments, leading to a slight drop in its odds.

It is also noteworthy that several bettors who had initially backed Finland for the win now appear to be adjusting their choices, shifting their attention toward the Greek entry.

In any case, the betting landscape remains fluid, with the upcoming rehearsals and final performances expected to determine the balance ahead of the Grand Final.













Πηγή: tvnea.com