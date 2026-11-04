2026-11-04 11:02:55
Φωτογραφία για Νούμερα τηλεθέασης στα προγράμματα ανα ζώνη (3/11/2026)

 

Η τηλεοπτική σεζόν ξεκινά σιγά σιγά και ο ανταγωνισμός μεταξύ των καναλιών αρχίζει να χτυπάει κόκκινο. 



 Δείτε αναλυτικά τα μη καθαρά νούμερα τηλεθέασης στο ΔΥΝΑΜΙΚΟ ΚΟΙΝΟ 18-54 ανά ζώνη – πρωινή, μεσημεριανή, απογευματινή και βραδινή – και ποιοι βρέθηκαν στην κορυφή της νέας σεζόν. 

 ΠΗΓΗ: The Nielsen Company .tvnea-ratings { --tvn-red: #df0a16; --tvn-red-dark: #b6000a; --tvn-black: #101013; --tvn-ink: #17171b; --tvn-muted: #6c6c75; --tvn-line: #e7e7eb; --tvn-soft: #f5f5f7; width: 100%; max-width: 900px; margin: 24px auto; color: var(--tvn-ink); font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; line-height: 1.35; container-type: inline-size; } .tvnea-ratings, .tvnea-ratings * { box-sizing: border-box; } .tvnea-ratings__shell { overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #dedee3; border-radius: 18px; background: #fff; box-shadow: 0 14px 38px rgba(15, 15, 18, 0.09); } .tvnea-ratings__hero { position: relative; isolation: isolate; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; gap: 20px; min-height: 112px; padding: 22px 26px; overflow: hidden; color: #fff; background: linear-gradient(118deg, rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.98) 0 6px, transparent 6px), linear-gradient(135deg, #0b0b0d 0%, #1d1d22 62%, #101013 100%); } .tvnea-ratings__hero::after { content: ""; position: absolute; z-index: -1; top: -70px; right: -45px; width: 260px; height: 220px; border: 38px solid rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.2); border-radius: 50%; transform: rotate(-18deg); } .tvnea-ratings__eyebrow { margin: 0 0 5px; color: #c9c9cf; font-size: 11px; font-weight: 800; letter-spacing: 0.17em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__title { margin: 0; color: #fff; font-size: clamp(23px, 4vw, 34px); font-weight: 900; line-height: 1.05; letter-spacing: -0.035em; } .tvnea-ratings__date { margin: 7px 0 0; color: #bfc0c6; font-size: 12px; font-weight: 700; } .tvnea-ratings__badge { position: relative; z-index: 1; flex: 0 0 auto; min-width: 92px; padding: 12px 14px 11px; border: 1px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.22); border-radius: 13px; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.08); box-shadow: inset 0 1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.08); text-align: center; backdrop-filter: blur(5px); } .tvnea-ratings__badge-label { display: block; margin-bottom: 2px; color: #c9c9ce; font-size: 9px; font-weight: 800; letter-spacing: 0.13em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__badge-value { display: block; color: #fff; font-size: 23px; font-weight: 900; line-height: 1; } .tvnea-ratings__content { padding: 18px; background: #f2f2f4; } .tvnea-ratings__zone + .tvnea-ratings__zone { margin-top: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__zone { overflow: hidden; border: 1px solid #dedee3; border-radius: 13px; background: #fff; box-shadow: 0 5px 15px rgba(15, 15, 18, 0.045); } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title { position: relative; margin: 0; padding: 14px 18px 14px 22px; color: #fff; background: var(--tvn-black); font-size: 17px; font-weight: 900; line-height: 1.2; text-align: left; } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 6px; background: var(--tvn-red); } .tvnea-ratings__columns, .tvnea-ratings__row { display: grid; grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr) 112px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns { align-items: center; min-height: 38px; color: #777780; background: #ededf0; font-size: 10px; font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: 0.095em; text-transform: uppercase; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span { padding: 9px 18px; text-align: center; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span:last-child { border-left: 1px solid #dadade; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-heading { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; gap: 1px; line-height: 1.05; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-title { display: block; font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.075em; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-demo { display: block; color: var(--tvn-red); font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.04em; } .tvnea-ratings__row { min-height: 76px; border-top: 1px solid var(--tvn-line); background: #fff; opacity: 0; transform: translateY(10px); } .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__row { animation: tvnea-ratings-row-in 0.34s cubic-bezier(0.2, 0.72, 0.25, 1) both; animation-delay: var(--tvn-row-delay, 0ms); } .tvnea-ratings__row:first-child { border-top: 0; } .tvnea-ratings__program { display: flex; align-items: center; gap: 12px; min-width: 0; padding: 13px 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__rank { display: inline-flex; flex: 0 0 27px; align-items: center; justify-content: center; width: 27px; height: 27px; border-radius: 50%; color: #74747d; background: #efeff2; font-size: 11px; font-weight: 900; } .tvnea-ratings__row--winner .tvnea-ratings__rank { color: #fff; background: var(--tvn-red); box-shadow: 0 5px 12px rgba(223, 10, 22, 0.25); } .tvnea-ratings__program-main { flex: 1 1 auto; min-width: 0; } .tvnea-ratings__program-name { overflow-wrap: anywhere; color: #202025; font-size: 15px; font-weight: 800; line-height: 1.2; text-align: left; } .tvnea-ratings__track { width: 100%; height: 8px; margin-top: 9px; overflow: hidden; border-radius: 999px; background: #e4e4e9; box-shadow: inset 0 1px 2px rgba(18, 18, 22, 0.09); } .tvnea-ratings__bar { position: relative; width: var(--tvn-bar, 0%); height: 100%; overflow: hidden; border-radius: inherit; background-color: var(--tvn-red); background-image: repeating-linear-gradient( 135deg, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.34) 0, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.34) 5px, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 5px, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0) 11px ), linear-gradient(90deg, var(--tvn-red-dark), #ff3540); background-size: 22px 22px, 100% 100%; background-position: 0 0, 0 0; transform: scaleX(0); transform-origin: left center; animation-name: tvnea-ratings-grow, tvnea-ratings-flow; animation-duration: 0.55s, 0.72s; animation-timing-function: cubic-bezier(0.2, 0.75, 0.25, 1), linear; animation-iteration-count: 1, infinite; animation-fill-mode: forwards, none; animation-delay: var(--tvn-delay, 0ms), 0ms; animation-play-state: paused, paused; } .tvnea-ratings__bar::after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: -55%; width: 42%; background: linear-gradient(90deg, transparent, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.72), transparent); transform: skewX(-18deg); animation: tvnea-ratings-shine 2.4s ease-in-out infinite; animation-delay: calc(var(--tvn-delay, 0ms) + 900ms); animation-play-state: paused; } .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__bar, .tvnea-ratings__zone--visible .tvnea-ratings__bar::after { animation-play-state: running; } .tvnea-ratings__rating { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; min-width: 0; border-left: 1px solid var(--tvn-line); color: #202025; background: #fafafd; font-size: 21px; font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: -0.035em; text-align: center; } .tvnea-ratings__row--winner .tvnea-ratings__rating { color: var(--tvn-red); background: #fff7f7; } .tvnea-ratings__rating-sign { margin-left: 1px; font-size: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__footer { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: space-between; gap: 12px; padding: 11px 18px 12px; border-top: 1px solid #e1e1e5; color: #777780; background: #f8f8fa; font-size: 10px; font-weight: 700; } .tvnea-ratings__brand { color: var(--tvn-black); font-weight: 900; letter-spacing: 0.04em; } .tvnea-ratings__brand-dot { color: var(--tvn-red); } .tvnea-ratings__source { color: #5e5e67; font-weight: 800; text-align: right; } .tvnea-ratings__error { margin: 0; padding: 18px; border: 1px solid #f1b7bb; border-radius: 10px; color: #8b0009; background: #fff3f4; font-size: 13px; font-weight: 700; } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-grow { to { transform: scaleX(1); } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-row-in { from { opacity: 0; transform: translateY(10px); } to { opacity: 1; transform: translateY(0); } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-flow { from { background-position: 0 0, 0 0; } to { background-position: 22px 0, 0 0; } } @keyframes tvnea-ratings-shine { 0%, 25% { left: -55%; } 65%, 100% { left: 125%; } } @container (max-width: 560px) { .tvnea-ratings__shell { border-radius: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__hero { min-height: 94px; padding: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__hero::after { right: -100px; } .tvnea-ratings__title { font-size: 24px; } .tvnea-ratings__badge { min-width: 76px; padding: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__badge-value { font-size: 20px; } .tvnea-ratings__content { padding: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__zone-title { padding: 12px 14px 12px 18px; font-size: 15px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns, .tvnea-ratings__row { grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr) 82px; } .tvnea-ratings__columns > span { padding: 8px 7px; font-size: 9px; letter-spacing: 0.055em; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-title { font-size: 8px; } .tvnea-ratings__audience-demo { font-size: 8px; } .tvnea-ratings__row { min-height: 69px; } .tvnea-ratings__program { gap: 9px; padding: 11px 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__rank { flex-basis: 24px; width: 24px; height: 24px; font-size: 10px; } .tvnea-ratings__program-name { font-size: 13px; } .tvnea-ratings__rating { font-size: 18px; } .tvnea-ratings__rating-sign { font-size: 11px; } .tvnea-ratings__footer { padding: 10px; font-size: 9px; } }

Πηγή: tvnea.com
ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΤΕ
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ
Η συζήτηση για τον Θανάση Πάτρα και την αποχώρηση από το OPEN – Οι διαφορετικές απόψεις Τσιμτσιλή, Μεσσαροπούλου και Φραγκολιά
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Η συζήτηση για τον Θανάση Πάτρα και την αποχώρηση από το OPEN – Οι διαφορετικές απόψεις Τσιμτσιλή, Μεσσαροπούλου και Φραγκολιά
Late Night Ζώνη: Πρώτη η «Μεγάλη Εικόνα» – Σε κοντινή απόσταση το «Πρόσωπο με Πρόσωπο»
ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ
Late Night Ζώνη: Πρώτη η «Μεγάλη Εικόνα» – Σε κοντινή απόσταση το «Πρόσωπο με Πρόσωπο»
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΤΕ
ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ NEWSNOWGR.COM
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (3/11/2026)
Αναλυτικά τα 15' νούμερα τηλεθέασης σε όλα τα προγράμματα (3/11/2026)
Πρωινή Ενημερωτική Ζώνη: Πρωτιά για το Happy Day – Ψηλά και το Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA
Πρωινή Ενημερωτική Ζώνη: Πρωτιά για το Happy Day – Ψηλά και το Κοινωνία Ώρα MEGA
Μεσημεριανή Ζώνη: Πρώτες οι Αποκαλύψεις - Έφτασαν μέχρι 18,7%
Μεσημεριανή Ζώνη: Πρώτες οι Αποκαλύψεις - Έφτασαν μέχρι 18,7%
Απογευματινή Ζώνη: Στα ύψη το Live News – Δυνατή αναμέτρηση για Deal και «Τροχό της Τύχης»
Απογευματινή Ζώνη: Στα ύψη το Live News – Δυνατή αναμέτρηση για Deal και «Τροχό της Τύχης»
Prime Time Ζώνη: Κυρίαρχο το «Σόι σου» – Ψηλά το GNTM και οι «Κόρες της Αρετής»
Prime Time Ζώνη: Κυρίαρχο το «Σόι σου» – Ψηλά το GNTM και οι «Κόρες της Αρετής»
ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Το σήμερα ενός διαμερίσματος του 1930
Το σήμερα ενός διαμερίσματος του 1930
Έκθεση Μοντελιστικών Τρένων στο Λάνσινγκ.
Έκθεση Μοντελιστικών Τρένων στο Λάνσινγκ.
Ο υπουργός του Ρατζαστάν υπόσχεται αυστηρά μέτρα κατά των υπευθύνων για την έκρηξη στις σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές στη Σρι Γκανγκαναγκάρ.
Ο υπουργός του Ρατζαστάν υπόσχεται αυστηρά μέτρα κατά των υπευθύνων για την έκρηξη στις σιδηροδρομικές γραμμές στη Σρι Γκανγκαναγκάρ.
Μεταφορές: Αύξηση των δρομολογίων στη διπλή σιδηροδρομική γραμμή Αθήνας–Θεσσαλονίκης απο το νέο έτος.
Μεταφορές: Αύξηση των δρομολογίων στη διπλή σιδηροδρομική γραμμή Αθήνας–Θεσσαλονίκης απο το νέο έτος.
Νέα Υόρκη: Παιδί πέθανε από ιλαρά μετά από περισσότερα από 30 χρόνια – Η επιστροφή μιας νόσου και η αμφισβήτηση των εμβολίων στις ΗΠΑ
Νέα Υόρκη: Παιδί πέθανε από ιλαρά μετά από περισσότερα από 30 χρόνια – Η επιστροφή μιας νόσου και η αμφισβήτηση των εμβολίων στις ΗΠΑ